Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Williams, has carried the ball 191 times for 857 yards (53.6 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 41 catches for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 427 times this season, and he's carried 191 of those attempts (44.7%).
- The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Williams' 102 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.0 yards per game.
- Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Chargers, Williams carried the ball 14 times for 30 yards.
- In his last three games, Williams has rushed for 114 yards (38.0 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
191
44.7%
857
4
27
35.5%
4.5
Melvin Gordon III
191
44.7%
808
7
35
46.1%
4.2
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.0%
106
2
10
13.2%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
0.9%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
Powered By Data Skrive