Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Javonte Williams for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Williams, has carried the ball 191 times for 857 yards (53.6 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 41 catches for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 427 times this season, and he's carried 191 of those attempts (44.7%).

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Williams' 102 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.0 yards per game.

Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Chargers, Williams carried the ball 14 times for 30 yards.

In his last three games, Williams has rushed for 114 yards (38.0 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 191 44.7% 857 4 27 35.5% 4.5 Melvin Gordon III 191 44.7% 808 7 35 46.1% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.0% 106 2 10 13.2% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 0.9% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

