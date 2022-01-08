Skip to main content
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Javonte Williams for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Williams, has carried the ball 191 times for 857 yards (53.6 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 41 catches for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 427 times this season, and he's carried 191 of those attempts (44.7%).
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Williams' 102 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are 51.5 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.0 yards per game.
  • Williams and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Chargers, Williams carried the ball 14 times for 30 yards.
  • In his last three games, Williams has rushed for 114 yards (38.0 per game) on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

191

44.7%

857

4

27

35.5%

4.5

Melvin Gordon III

191

44.7%

808

7

35

46.1%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.0%

106

2

10

13.2%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

0.9%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

