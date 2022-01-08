Before placing any bets on Jaylen Waddle's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents play in Week 18 when Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) meet the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has been targeted 133 times and has 99 catches, leading the Dolphins with 988 receiving yards (61.8 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Waddle has been the target of 22.4% (133 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.

Waddle (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Waddle racked up 61 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Patriots, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 208.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together a 47-yard performance against the Titans last week on three catches (15.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.

In his last three games, Waddle has racked up 46.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

