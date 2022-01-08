Skip to main content
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Before placing any bets on Jaylen Waddle's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents play in Week 18 when Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) meet the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has been targeted 133 times and has 99 catches, leading the Dolphins with 988 receiving yards (61.8 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • Waddle has been the target of 22.4% (133 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
  • Waddle (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Waddle racked up 61 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Patriots, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 208.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Waddle put together a 47-yard performance against the Titans last week on three catches (15.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
  • In his last three games, Waddle has racked up 46.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

