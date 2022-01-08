Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle has been targeted 133 times and has 99 catches, leading the Dolphins with 988 receiving yards (61.8 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- Waddle has been the target of 22.4% (133 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
- Waddle (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Patriots.
Matchup vs. New England
- Waddle racked up 61 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Patriots, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 208.0 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Waddle put together a 47-yard performance against the Titans last week on three catches (15.7 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
- In his last three games, Waddle has racked up 46.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
Powered By Data Skrive