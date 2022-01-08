Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Garoppolo has put up 3,494 passing yards (218.4 per game) while completing 278 of 409 passes (68% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 50 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 3.1 yards per game on the ground.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In five matchups against the Rams, Garoppolo averaged 246.6 passing yards per game, 44.1 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo had one touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs three times against the Rams.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have given up 15 passing TDs this year (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.
- Over his last three games, Garoppolo has collected 557 passing yards (185.7 per game) while connecting on 44 of 58 passes (75.9% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
