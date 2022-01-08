Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Garoppolo has put up 3,494 passing yards (218.4 per game) while completing 278 of 409 passes (68% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 50 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 3.1 yards per game on the ground.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In five matchups against the Rams, Garoppolo averaged 246.6 passing yards per game, 44.1 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo had one touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs three times against the Rams.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have given up 15 passing TDs this year (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.
  • Over his last three games, Garoppolo has collected 557 passing yards (185.7 per game) while connecting on 44 of 58 passes (75.9% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive