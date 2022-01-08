Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Garoppolo has put up 3,494 passing yards (218.4 per game) while completing 278 of 409 passes (68% completion percentage), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 50 rushing yards on 37 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 3.1 yards per game on the ground.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In five matchups against the Rams, Garoppolo averaged 246.6 passing yards per game, 44.1 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo had one touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs three times against the Rams.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.5 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have given up 15 passing TDs this year (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.

Over his last three games, Garoppolo has collected 557 passing yards (185.7 per game) while connecting on 44 of 58 passes (75.9% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9%

