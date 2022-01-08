Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (288.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage this year (366-of-520) while throwing 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 118 rushing yards (7.4 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Browns, 69.2 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Browns.
- The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have conceded 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Burrow put together a 446-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns.
- Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage (82-for-107) over his last three appearances, tossing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive