There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Burrow before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (288.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage this year (366-of-520) while throwing 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 118 rushing yards (7.4 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Browns, 69.2 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Browns.

The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have conceded 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 446-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns.

Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage (82-for-107) over his last three appearances, tossing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

