Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Burrow before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (288.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage this year (366-of-520) while throwing 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 118 rushing yards (7.4 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Browns, 69.2 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those matchups against the Browns.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have conceded 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow put together a 446-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns.
  • Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage (82-for-107) over his last three appearances, tossing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

