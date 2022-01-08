Before placing any wagers on Jonathan Taylor's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has taken 317 carries for a team-leading 1,734 rushing yards (108.4 per game) with 18 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 37 catches for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 317, or 65.9%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Taylor averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 15.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of three games versus the Jaguars Taylor has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Jaguars allow 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (22 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Raiders, Taylor ran the ball 20 times for 108 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 386 yards on 76 carries (128.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

