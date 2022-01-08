Skip to main content
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Before placing any wagers on Jonathan Taylor's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has taken 317 carries for a team-leading 1,734 rushing yards (108.4 per game) with 18 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 37 catches for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 317, or 65.9%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Taylor averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 15.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of three games versus the Jaguars Taylor has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Jaguars allow 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (22 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Raiders, Taylor ran the ball 20 times for 108 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 386 yards on 76 carries (128.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

