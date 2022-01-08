Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards while completing 64.1% of his passes (385-of-601), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this year (260.5 per game).
- He has added 700 rushing yards on 117 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 43.8 yards per game.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
- Allen has thrown 115 passes in the red zone this season, 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- Allen's 207.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Jets are 69.4 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those matchups against the Jets, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.
- The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, Allen racked up 120 yards while completing 42.3% of his passes with three interceptions.
- He also added 81 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt while rushing for two touchdowns.
- Allen has put up 644 passing yards (214.7 ypg) on 60-of-107 with six touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 169 rushing yards (56.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
