Josh Allen will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes take the field in Week 18 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards while completing 64.1% of his passes (385-of-601), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this year (260.5 per game).

He has added 700 rushing yards on 117 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 43.8 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Allen has thrown 115 passes in the red zone this season, 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

Allen's 207.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Jets are 69.4 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those matchups against the Jets, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.

The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Allen racked up 120 yards while completing 42.3% of his passes with three interceptions.

He also added 81 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt while rushing for two touchdowns.

Allen has put up 644 passing yards (214.7 ypg) on 60-of-107 with six touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 169 rushing yards (56.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive