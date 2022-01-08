Skip to main content
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Josh Allen will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes take the field in Week 18 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards while completing 64.1% of his passes (385-of-601), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this year (260.5 per game).
  • He has added 700 rushing yards on 117 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 43.8 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
  • Allen has thrown 115 passes in the red zone this season, 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Allen's 207.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Jets are 69.4 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those matchups against the Jets, and threw multiple touchdown passes two times.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, Allen racked up 120 yards while completing 42.3% of his passes with three interceptions.
  • He also added 81 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt while rushing for two touchdowns.
  • Allen has put up 644 passing yards (214.7 ypg) on 60-of-107 with six touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 169 rushing yards (56.3 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

