Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 191 times for 740 yards (46.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.
- He also has 52 receptions for 336 yards (21.0 per game).
- His team has run the ball 380 times this season, and he's carried 191 of those attempts (50.3%).
- The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 15.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs, in five matchups against the Chargers, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
- The Chargers give up 136.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- The Raiders are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Colts, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He added four receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
- Jacobs has 244 rushing yards on 58 attempts (81.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.
- He also has eight catches for 54 receiving yards (18.0 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
191
50.3%
740
8
31
47.0%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
63
16.6%
254
2
11
16.7%
4.0
Peyton Barber
55
14.5%
212
2
10
15.2%
3.9
Derek Carr
39
10.3%
109
0
7
10.6%
2.8
