Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Jacobs, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 191 times for 740 yards (46.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He also has 52 receptions for 336 yards (21.0 per game).

His team has run the ball 380 times this season, and he's carried 191 of those attempts (50.3%).

The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 15.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs, in five matchups against the Chargers, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.

The Chargers give up 136.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

The Raiders are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Colts, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown.

He added four receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.

Jacobs has 244 rushing yards on 58 attempts (81.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.

He also has eight catches for 54 receiving yards (18.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 191 50.3% 740 8 31 47.0% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 63 16.6% 254 2 11 16.7% 4.0 Peyton Barber 55 14.5% 212 2 10 15.2% 3.9 Derek Carr 39 10.3% 109 0 7 10.6% 2.8

