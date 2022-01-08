Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Jacobs, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Jacobs, has carried the ball 191 times for 740 yards (46.3 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He also has 52 receptions for 336 yards (21.0 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 380 times this season, and he's carried 191 of those attempts (50.3%).
  • The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 15.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs, in five matchups against the Chargers, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
  • The Chargers give up 136.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Raiders are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Colts, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He added four receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
  • Jacobs has 244 rushing yards on 58 attempts (81.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He also has eight catches for 54 receiving yards (18.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

191

50.3%

740

8

31

47.0%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

16.6%

254

2

11

16.7%

4.0

Peyton Barber

55

14.5%

212

2

10

15.2%

3.9

Derek Carr

39

10.3%

109

0

7

10.6%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive