In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards (289.4 per game) while completing 67.3% of his passes (409-of-608), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has tacked on 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.

The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.

Herbert has thrown 98 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Herbert's 287.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders are 4.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In all of those outings against the Raiders, Herbert threw multiple touchdown passes.

The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 225.8 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Broncos, Herbert went 22-for-31 (71.0 percent) for 237 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 per game) while completing 71 of 104 passes (68.3%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 33 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3%

