Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Herbert for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards (289.4 per game) while completing 67.3% of his passes (409-of-608), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
  • The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
  • Herbert has thrown 98 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Herbert's 287.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders are 4.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In all of those outings against the Raiders, Herbert threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 225.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Raiders have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Broncos, Herbert went 22-for-31 (71.0 percent) for 237 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 per game) while completing 71 of 104 passes (68.3%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 33 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

