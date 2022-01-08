Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards (289.4 per game) while completing 67.3% of his passes (409-of-608), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
- The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
- Herbert has thrown 98 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Herbert's 287.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders are 4.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In all of those outings against the Raiders, Herbert threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The Raiders have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 225.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Raiders have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Broncos, Herbert went 22-for-31 (71.0 percent) for 237 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- In his last three outings, Herbert has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 per game) while completing 71 of 104 passes (68.3%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 33 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.0 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
