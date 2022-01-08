Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has hauled in 103 balls, with a team-best 1,509 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 160 times, and is averaging 94.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 27.5% of the 582 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Jefferson has averaged 95.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Bears, 4.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three matchups, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.
- The Bears are conceding 210.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a 58-yard performance against the Packers last week on six catches while being targeted 11 times.
- Jefferson's stat line over his last three games shows 18 grabs for 221 yards and one touchdown. He put up 73.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 33 times.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
