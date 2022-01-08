Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has hauled in 103 balls, with a team-best 1,509 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 160 times, and is averaging 94.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 27.5% of the 582 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

With 20 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Jefferson has averaged 95.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Bears, 4.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bears.

The Bears are conceding 210.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 58-yard performance against the Packers last week on six catches while being targeted 11 times.

Jefferson's stat line over his last three games shows 18 grabs for 221 yards and one touchdown. He put up 73.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 33 times.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

Powered By Data Skrive