K.J. Osborn will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn has racked up 634 yards on 49 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 39.6 yards per game on 78 targets.

Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Osborn has averaged seven receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 44.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Osborn has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears.

The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 210.8 yards per game through the air.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Osborn hauled in three passes for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

In his last three games, Osborn has 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 139 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

Powered By Data Skrive