K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

K.J. Osborn will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn has racked up 634 yards on 49 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 39.6 yards per game on 78 targets.
  • Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Osborn has averaged seven receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 44.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Osborn has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears.
  • The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 210.8 yards per game through the air.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Osborn hauled in three passes for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
  • In his last three games, Osborn has 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 139 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

Tyler Conklin

83

14.3%

59

587

3

16

22.2%

