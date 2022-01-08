K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn has racked up 634 yards on 49 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 39.6 yards per game on 78 targets.
- Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
- Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Against the Bears, Osborn has averaged seven receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 44.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Osborn has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears.
- The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 210.8 yards per game through the air.
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Osborn hauled in three passes for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- In his last three games, Osborn has 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 139 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards per game.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
