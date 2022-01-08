There will be player props available for Kadarius Toney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Toney and the New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has 39 receptions (57 targets) for 420 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

Toney has been the target of 57 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 31.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).

Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 276.1 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have given up 33 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Toney did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.

Toney's over his last three outings stat line reveals four catches for 28 yards. He averaged 9.3 yards per game, and was targeted nine times.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

