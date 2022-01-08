Skip to main content
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

There will be player props available for Kadarius Toney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Toney and the New York Giants (4-12) take on the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney has 39 receptions (57 targets) for 420 yards, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • Toney has been the target of 57 of his team's 562 passing attempts this season, or 10.1% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Toney has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 31.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
  • Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 276.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have given up 33 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Toney did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
  • Toney's over his last three outings stat line reveals four catches for 28 yards. He averaged 9.3 yards per game, and was targeted nine times.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

