In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kalif Raymond for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Raymond and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond's 44 catches (66 targets) have netted him 475 yards (29.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Raymond's nine receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Packers are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Packers, Raymond has not had a touchdown catch.

The 231.8 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Raymond has recorded 32 receiving yards (10.7 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets over his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

