Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond's 44 catches (66 targets) have netted him 475 yards (29.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Raymond's nine receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Packers are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Packers, Raymond has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 231.8 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Raymond has recorded 32 receiving yards (10.7 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets over his last three games.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
D'Andre Swift
73
13.0%
58
436
2
7
11.3%
