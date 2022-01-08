Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kalif Raymond for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Raymond and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond's 44 catches (66 targets) have netted him 475 yards (29.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Raymond has been the target of 11.8% (66 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Raymond's nine receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Packers are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Packers, Raymond has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 231.8 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Raymond did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Raymond has recorded 32 receiving yards (10.7 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets over his last three games.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

66

11.8%

44

475

3

6

9.7%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

108

19.3%

82

803

4

12

19.4%

T.J. Hockenson

84

15.0%

61

583

4

9

14.5%

D'Andre Swift

73

13.0%

58

436

2

7

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive