Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Denver Broncos (7-9) will fight to halt their three-game skid in a Week 18 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.

So far this season, 31.2% of Denver's games (5/16) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.7, is 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.8 points greater than the 39.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.4, 7.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.0 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 8-8-0 this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 56.2% of its opportunities (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs average 28.3 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (18.4).

Kansas City is 8-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.4 points.

The Chiefs collect 75.2 more yards per game (397.3) than the Broncos allow per matchup (322.1).

Kansas City is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall when the team totals more than 322.1 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (19).

Broncos stats and trends

Against the spread, Denver is 7-9-0 this season.

Denver has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this season (four times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Broncos put up 19.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Chiefs surrender.

Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Broncos collect 40.9 fewer yards per game (328.4) than the Chiefs give up per contest (369.3).

Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 369.3 yards.

This season the Broncos have 17 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (28).

Home and road insights

Denver is 4-4 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point underdogs or more.

In eight home games this season, Denver has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Kansas City is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, away from home.

In five of seven road games this year, Kansas City has hit the over.

Chiefs away games this season average 53.9 total points, 9.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

