Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Denver Broncos (7-9) will fight to halt their three-game skid in a Week 18 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.
  • So far this season, 31.2% of Denver's games (5/16) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.7, is 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 4.8 points greater than the 39.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 52.4, 7.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.0 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Kansas City is 8-8-0 this season.
  • The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 56.2% of its opportunities (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs average 28.3 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (18.4).
  • Kansas City is 8-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 18.4 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 75.2 more yards per game (397.3) than the Broncos allow per matchup (322.1).
  • Kansas City is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall when the team totals more than 322.1 yards.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (19).
  • Against the spread, Denver is 7-9-0 this season.
  • Denver has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this season (four times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Broncos put up 19.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Chiefs surrender.
  • Denver is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.
  • The Broncos collect 40.9 fewer yards per game (328.4) than the Chiefs give up per contest (369.3).
  • Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 369.3 yards.
  • This season the Broncos have 17 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (28).

Home and road insights

  • Denver is 4-4 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In eight home games this season, Denver has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Broncos home games this season is 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Kansas City is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, away from home.
  • In five of seven road games this year, Kansas City has hit the over.
  • Chiefs away games this season average 53.9 total points, 9.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

