Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kareem Hunt and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has run for 386 yards on 78 carries (24.1 ypg), with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).

He has handled 78, or 17.6%, of his team's 444 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have run 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Hunt has averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups, 18.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hunt, in six matchups against the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.

Hunt will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bengals are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.

In his last three games, Hunt has taken zero carries for 0 yards (0.0 per game).

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

