Keenan Allen will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) play the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Allen has 100 catches on 149 targets, with a team-high 1,086 receiving yards (67.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.4% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Allen's way.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Allen has averaged 52 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 20.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Allen hauled in four passes for 44 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Allen's stat line during his last three games shows 14 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 52.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 25 times.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

