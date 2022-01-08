There will be player prop bets available for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has collected 776 yards on 52 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 48.5 yards per game, on 66 targets.

So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Bourne has averaged 23.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 15.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Bourne, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Dolphins are conceding 249.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Bourne put together a 76-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on five catches (15.2 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Over his last three games, Bourne has put up 153 yards (on 10 grabs).

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

