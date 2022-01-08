Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

There will be player prop bets available for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has collected 776 yards on 52 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 48.5 yards per game, on 66 targets.
  • So far this season, 13.1% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 8.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Bourne has averaged 23.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 15.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Bourne, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Dolphins are conceding 249.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Bourne put together a 76-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on five catches (15.2 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three games, Bourne has put up 153 yards (on 10 grabs).

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

Nelson Agholor

61

12.1%

36

450

3

6

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive