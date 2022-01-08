Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Gainwell has run for 213 yards on 56 carries (13.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 244 receiving yards (15.3 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.
- He has handled 56, or 10.8%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his only career matchups, Gainwell finished with two rushing yards versus the Cowboys, 17.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 110.6 yards per game.
- This year the Cowboys have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell carried the ball one time for four yards (four yards per attempt).
- In his last three games, Gainwell has 4 yards on one carries (1.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Gainwell
56
10.8%
213
4
8
7.9%
3.8
Jalen Hurts
139
26.9%
784
10
30
29.7%
5.6
Miles Sanders
137
26.5%
754
0
20
19.8%
5.5
Jordan Howard
86
16.6%
406
3
23
22.8%
4.7
