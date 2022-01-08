Skip to main content
Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Kenneth Gainwell has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Gainwell has run for 213 yards on 56 carries (13.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 244 receiving yards (15.3 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.
  • He has handled 56, or 10.8%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his only career matchups, Gainwell finished with two rushing yards versus the Cowboys, 17.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 110.6 yards per game.
  • This year the Cowboys have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell carried the ball one time for four yards (four yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Gainwell has 4 yards on one carries (1.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kenneth Gainwell

56

10.8%

213

4

8

7.9%

3.8

Jalen Hurts

139

26.9%

784

10

30

29.7%

5.6

Miles Sanders

137

26.5%

754

0

20

19.8%

5.5

Jordan Howard

86

16.6%

406

3

23

22.8%

4.7

