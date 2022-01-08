Kenneth Gainwell has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gainwell has run for 213 yards on 56 carries (13.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He also has 244 receiving yards (15.3 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 56, or 10.8%, of his team's 517 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his only career matchups, Gainwell finished with two rushing yards versus the Cowboys, 17.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 110.6 yards per game.

This year the Cowboys have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell carried the ball one time for four yards (four yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Gainwell has 4 yards on one carries (1.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 56 10.8% 213 4 8 7.9% 3.8 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7

