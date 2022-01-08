Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Golladay's team-high 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game) have come on 34 receptions (71 targets).
- So far this season, 12.6% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while running the ball 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Golladay is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Football Team, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
- In three matchups versus the Football Team, Golladay has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Golladay will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Football Team have given up 33 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.
- Over his last three outings, Golladay has six receptions (17 targets) for 75 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
