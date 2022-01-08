Skip to main content
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kenny Golladay, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Golladay and the New York Giants (4-12) square off against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay's team-high 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game) have come on 34 receptions (71 targets).
  • So far this season, 12.6% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while running the ball 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Golladay is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Football Team, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Football Team, Golladay has not had a touchdown catch.
  • This week Golladay will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Football Team have given up 33 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.
  • Over his last three outings, Golladay has six receptions (17 targets) for 75 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

