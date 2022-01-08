Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kenny Golladay, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Golladay and the New York Giants (4-12) square off against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay's team-high 499 receiving yards (31.2 per game) have come on 34 receptions (71 targets).

So far this season, 12.6% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.8% of the time while running the ball 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Golladay is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Football Team, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

In three matchups versus the Football Team, Golladay has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Golladay will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (276.1 yards allowed per game).

The Football Team have given up 33 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.

Over his last three outings, Golladay has six receptions (17 targets) for 75 yards, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

