In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 3,971 passing yards this season (248.2 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage (358-of-539), throwing 30 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.

He's tacked on 116 rushing yards on 28 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

The Vikings have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has attempted 71 of his 539 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Bears, 65.1 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those outings against the Bears.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 210.8 yards per game through the air.

The Bears' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

Cousins has thrown for 402 yards (134.0 ypg) on 39-of-62 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive