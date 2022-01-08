Skip to main content
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kirk Cousins for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 3,971 passing yards this season (248.2 per game) and has a 66.4% completion percentage (358-of-539), throwing 30 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 116 rushing yards on 28 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has attempted 71 of his 539 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Cousins averaged 193.4 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Bears, 65.1 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS four times over four of those outings against the Bears.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 210.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • Cousins has thrown for 402 yards (134.0 ypg) on 39-of-62 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

