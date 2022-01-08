Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' 1,018 receiving yards (63.6 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 66 catches on 105 targets with one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 19.4% (105 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
- Pitts (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Pitts racked up 62 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Saints, 7.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Saints.
- The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Pitts was targeted four times, totaling 69 yards on two receptions (averaging 34.5 yards per catch).
- Pitts has hauled in 12 passes (17 targets) for 248 yards (82.7 per game) during his last three games.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
