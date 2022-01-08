Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' 1,018 receiving yards (63.6 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 66 catches on 105 targets with one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 19.4% (105 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
  • Pitts (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Pitts racked up 62 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Saints, 7.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Saints.
  • The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Pitts was targeted four times, totaling 69 yards on two receptions (averaging 34.5 yards per catch).
  • Pitts has hauled in 12 passes (17 targets) for 248 yards (82.7 per game) during his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

Olamide Zaccheaus

50

9.3%

28

359

3

8

10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive