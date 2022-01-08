Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' 1,018 receiving yards (63.6 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 66 catches on 105 targets with one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 19.4% (105 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.

Pitts (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Pitts racked up 62 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Saints, 7.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Saints.

The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Pitts was targeted four times, totaling 69 yards on two receptions (averaging 34.5 yards per catch).

Pitts has hauled in 12 passes (17 targets) for 248 yards (82.7 per game) during his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

