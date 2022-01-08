Before Kyler Murray hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69%), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has added 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Murray accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 442 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In five matchups against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game, 75.9 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray had a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing multiple TDs against them two times.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 282.9 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray had 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

Murray added 44 yards on nine carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Murray has thrown for 765 yards while completing 62.3% of his passes (76-of-122), with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (255.0 per game).

He's also carried the ball 17 times for 121 yards, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 -

