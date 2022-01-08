Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69%), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has added 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Murray accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 442 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In five matchups against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game, 75.9 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Murray had a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing multiple TDs against them two times.
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 282.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Seahawks' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray had 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Murray added 44 yards on nine carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
- Murray has thrown for 765 yards while completing 62.3% of his passes (76-of-122), with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (255.0 per game).
- He's also carried the ball 17 times for 121 yards, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
