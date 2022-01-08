Skip to main content
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Before Kyler Murray hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Murray's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (221.7 per game) while completing 305 of 442 passes (69%), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has added 388 rushing yards on 83 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Murray accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 65 of his 442 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In five matchups against the Seahawks, Murray averaged 197.6 passing yards per game, 75.9 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray had a touchdown pass in three of those contests against the Seahawks, while throwing multiple TDs against them two times.
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 282.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Seahawks' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Murray had 263 yards while completing 68.4% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Murray added 44 yards on nine carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
  • Murray has thrown for 765 yards while completing 62.3% of his passes (76-of-122), with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (255.0 per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 17 times for 121 yards, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

