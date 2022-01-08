Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Lamar Jackson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has 2,882 passing yards (180.1 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 64.4% of his throws and recording 16 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jackson has attempted 47 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Steelers, 64.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Steelers, with multiple TDs against them one time.
  • The Steelers are conceding 239.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Over his last three games, Jackson has put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) while going -for-0 (0% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive