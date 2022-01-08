Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has 2,882 passing yards (180.1 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 64.4% of his throws and recording 16 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jackson has attempted 47 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Steelers, 64.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Steelers, with multiple TDs against them one time.
- The Steelers are conceding 239.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
- Over his last three games, Jackson has put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) while going -for-0 (0% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
