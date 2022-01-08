Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Lamar Jackson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has 2,882 passing yards (180.1 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 64.4% of his throws and recording 16 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Jackson has attempted 47 of his 382 passes in the red zone, accounting for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Steelers, 64.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Steelers, with multiple TDs against them one time.

The Steelers are conceding 239.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Over his last three games, Jackson has put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) while going -for-0 (0% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

