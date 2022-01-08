There will be player prop bet markets available for Laquon Treadwell before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has put together a 410-yard campaign so far (25.6 receiving yards per game), reeling in 30 balls on 46 targets.

So far this season, 8.0% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.

Treadwell has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Treadwell had 18 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Colts, 28.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.

The 248.8 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.

Treadwell's 16 receptions have led to 198 yards (66.0 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

