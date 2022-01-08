Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Treadwell has put together a 410-yard campaign so far (25.6 receiving yards per game), reeling in 30 balls on 46 targets.
- So far this season, 8.0% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.
- Treadwell has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Treadwell had 18 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Colts, 28.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
- Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
- The 248.8 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.
- Treadwell's 16 receptions have led to 198 yards (66.0 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.
Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
