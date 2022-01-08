Skip to main content
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bet markets available for Laquon Treadwell before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has put together a 410-yard campaign so far (25.6 receiving yards per game), reeling in 30 balls on 46 targets.
  • So far this season, 8.0% of the 572 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.
  • Treadwell has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Treadwell had 18 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Colts, 28.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
  • The 248.8 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.
  • Treadwell's 16 receptions have led to 198 yards (66.0 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Powered By Data Skrive