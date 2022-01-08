Skip to main content
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bets available for Laviska Shenault Jr. before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's stat line this year shows 58 catches for 557 yards. He averages 34.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 93 times.
  • Shenault has been the target of 93 of his team's 572 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Shenault is averaging 40 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Colts, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
  • In three matchups with the Colts, Shenault has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have given up 30 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Shenault was targeted three times and totaled 13 yards on two receptions.
  • Shenault has grabbed six passes (on 10 targets) for 52 yards (17.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

