There will be player prop bets available for Laviska Shenault Jr. before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's stat line this year shows 58 catches for 557 yards. He averages 34.8 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 93 times.

Shenault has been the target of 93 of his team's 572 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Shenault is averaging 40 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Colts, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).

In three matchups with the Colts, Shenault has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have given up 30 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Shenault was targeted three times and totaled 13 yards on two receptions.

Shenault has grabbed six passes (on 10 targets) for 52 yards (17.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

