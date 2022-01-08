Skip to main content
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 18 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7).

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • In 43.8% of Las Vegas' games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 2.9 points lower than the 51.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.4, 0.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 49.
  • The 49 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 47.5 average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Los Angeles is 8-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Chargers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those matchups.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).
  • The Chargers score 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.4 per contest the Raiders give up.
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 25.4 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Chargers rack up 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (330.8).
  • Los Angeles is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall when the team piles up more than 330.8 yards.
  • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • Las Vegas has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • So far this year, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • This year the Raiders average 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers allow (26.5).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 26.5 points.
  • The Raiders rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers allow (361.0).
  • Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 361.0 yards.
  • This season the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in eight home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.
  • Raiders home games this season average 47.9 total points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
  • In away games, Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.
  • The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of seven road games this year.
  • Chargers away games this season average 49.0 total points, equal to this matchup's over/under.

