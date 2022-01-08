Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 18 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7).

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in nine of 16 games this season.

In 43.8% of Las Vegas' games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.9 points lower than the 51.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.4, 0.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 49.

The 49 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 47.5 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-8-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Chargers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those matchups.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

The Chargers score 27.6 points per game, comparable to the 25.4 per contest the Raiders give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 25.4 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chargers rack up 56.3 more yards per game (387.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (330.8).

Los Angeles is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall when the team piles up more than 330.8 yards.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

So far this year, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This year the Raiders average 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers allow (26.5).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team notches more than 26.5 points.

The Raiders rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (364.9) than the Chargers allow (361.0).

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 361.0 yards.

This season the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point underdogs or more.

This year, in eight home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.

Raiders home games this season average 47.9 total points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

In away games, Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of seven road games this year.

Chargers away games this season average 49.0 total points, equal to this matchup's over/under.

