Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will aim to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 18 clash against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • In 56.2% of San Francisco's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 7.8 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.
  • The 42.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.
  • Los Angeles has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams average 6.0 more points per game (27.3) than the 49ers allow (21.3).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Rams rack up 66.0 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (312.8).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses over 312.8 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over three more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (18) this season.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 8-8-0 this year.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).
  • The 49ers put up 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams allow (21.6).
  • When San Francisco scores more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The 49ers collect 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams give up.
  • When San Francisco totals over 338.4 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The 49ers have 22 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this year.
  • As 4.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Rams are 3-2 ATS.
  • In three of seven home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • This season, Rams home games average 50.6 points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • San Francisco is 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In eight road games this year, San Francisco has hit the over three times.
  • This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

