Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will aim to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 18 clash against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

In 56.2% of San Francisco's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

Sunday's over/under is 7.8 points lower than the two team's combined 52.3 points per game average.

The 42.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Rams are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Rams average 6.0 more points per game (27.3) than the 49ers allow (21.3).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rams rack up 66.0 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (312.8).

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 312.8 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over three more times (21 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (18) this season.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 8-8-0 this year.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The 49ers put up 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams allow (21.6).

When San Francisco scores more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The 49ers collect 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams give up.

When San Francisco totals over 338.4 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers have 22 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home this year.

As 4.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Rams are 3-2 ATS.

In three of seven home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

This season, Rams home games average 50.6 points, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

San Francisco is 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, on the road.

On the road, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

In eight road games this year, San Francisco has hit the over three times.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

