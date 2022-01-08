Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 3,540 yards (221.3 ypg) to lead New England, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He also adds 125 rushing yards (7.8 ypg) on 41 carries.
- The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
- Jones has attempted 69 of his 491 passes in the red zone, accounting for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Jones threw for 281 passing yards one matchup against the Dolphins, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Dolphins.
- This week Jones will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Jones went 22-for-30 (73.3 percent) for 227 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- He tacked on two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Jones has collected 671 passing yards (223.7 yards per game) while going 62-for-107 (57.9% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 57 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 19.0 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Powered By Data Skrive