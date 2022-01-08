Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mac Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. AFC East foes hit the field in Week 18 when Jones and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 3,540 yards (221.3 ypg) to lead New England, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He also adds 125 rushing yards (7.8 ypg) on 41 carries.

The Patriots, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.

Jones has attempted 69 of his 491 passes in the red zone, accounting for 43.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Miami

Jones threw for 281 passing yards one matchup against the Dolphins, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Dolphins.

This week Jones will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Jones went 22-for-30 (73.3 percent) for 227 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

He tacked on two carries for 12 yards, averaging six yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Jones has collected 671 passing yards (223.7 yards per game) while going 62-for-107 (57.9% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 57 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9%

