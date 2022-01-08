Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews' 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 per game) are a team high. He has 99 receptions (138 targets) and nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.8% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his six matchups against the Steelers, Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards average is 35.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.

The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Andrews was targeted six times and picked up 89 yards on six receptions.

Andrews has collected 350 receiving yards (116.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 29 targets during his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

