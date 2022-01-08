Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews' 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 per game) are a team high. He has 99 receptions (138 targets) and nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.8% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his six matchups against the Steelers, Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards average is 35.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
- The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Andrews was targeted six times and picked up 89 yards on six receptions.
- Andrews has collected 350 receiving yards (116.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 29 targets during his last three games.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive