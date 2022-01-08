Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews' 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 per game) are a team high. He has 99 receptions (138 targets) and nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.8% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his six matchups against the Steelers, Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards average is 35.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
  • Andrews has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
  • The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Andrews was targeted six times and picked up 89 yards on six receptions.
  • Andrews has collected 350 receiving yards (116.7 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 29 targets during his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive