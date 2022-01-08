Skip to main content
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

There will be player prop bet markets available for Mark Ingram II before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ingram's New Orleans Saints (8-8) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has racked up 160 carries for 554 yards (32.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 27 passes for 162 yards (9.5 per game).
  • The Saints have thrown the football in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his six career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 61.3 rushing yards against the Falcons, 36.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ingram has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Falcons, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 26th in the NFL, conceding 127.9 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have given up 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Panthers.
  • In his last three games, Ingram has 27 rushing yards on 13 carries (9.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Alvin Kamara

210

45.3%

752

4

33

49.3%

3.6

Taysom Hill

65

14.0%

356

5

13

19.4%

5.5

Jameis Winston

32

6.9%

166

1

4

6.0%

5.2

