There will be player prop bet markets available for Mark Ingram II before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ingram's New Orleans Saints (8-8) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has racked up 160 carries for 554 yards (32.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 27 passes for 162 yards (9.5 per game).

The Saints have thrown the football in 50.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his six career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 61.3 rushing yards against the Falcons, 36.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Falcons, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 26th in the NFL, conceding 127.9 yards per game.

The Falcons have given up 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Ingram did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Panthers.

In his last three games, Ingram has 27 rushing yards on 13 carries (9.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

