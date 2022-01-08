Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Callaway has 46 catches on 83 targets, with a team-high 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Callaway has been the target of 83 of his team's 480 passing attempts this season, or 17.3% of the target share.
- Callaway (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while running the football 49.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his two matchups against the Falcons, Callaway's 12.5 receiving yards average is 34.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
- Callaway, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 245.4 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Falcons have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per grab).
- In his last three games, Callaway's 16 receptions have turned into 255 yards (85.0 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.0%
27
301
2
5
8.3%
