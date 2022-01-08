Skip to main content
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

There will be player prop bets available for Marquez Callaway before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Callaway has 46 catches on 83 targets, with a team-high 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Callaway has been the target of 83 of his team's 480 passing attempts this season, or 17.3% of the target share.
  • Callaway (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while running the football 49.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his two matchups against the Falcons, Callaway's 12.5 receiving yards average is 34.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
  • Callaway, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 245.4 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Falcons have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per grab).
  • In his last three games, Callaway's 16 receptions have turned into 255 yards (85.0 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.0%

27

301

2

5

8.3%

