There will be player prop bets available for Marquez Callaway before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Callaway has 46 catches on 83 targets, with a team-high 698 receiving yards (43.6 per game) and six touchdowns.

Callaway has been the target of 83 of his team's 480 passing attempts this season, or 17.3% of the target share.

Callaway (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while running the football 49.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his two matchups against the Falcons, Callaway's 12.5 receiving yards average is 34.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

Callaway, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 245.4 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have conceded 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per grab).

In his last three games, Callaway's 16 receptions have turned into 255 yards (85.0 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0% Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.0% 27 301 2 5 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive