There will be player prop betting options available for Marquise Brown before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has recorded 981 receiving yards (61.3 per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 88 passes on 138 targets.

Brown has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Brown has averaged 36 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups versus the Steelers, Brown has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers' defense is 15th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times and racked up three catches for 28 yards.

Over his last three games, Brown has caught 18 passes for 115 yards. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive