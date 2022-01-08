Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player prop betting options available for Marquise Brown before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has recorded 981 receiving yards (61.3 per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 88 passes on 138 targets.
  • Brown has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Brown has averaged 36 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Steelers, Brown has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers' defense is 15th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times and racked up three catches for 28 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Brown has caught 18 passes for 115 yards. He was targeted 31 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive