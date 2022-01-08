Before placing any wagers on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals take the field in Week 18 when Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has 66 catches on 112 targets, with a team-high 744 receiving yards (46.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 19.6% (112 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.

Jones (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his three matchups against the Colts, Jones' 53 receiving yards average is 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).

Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 248.8 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 46 yards on two receptions.

Jones' 12 receptions (23 targets) have netted him 134 yards (44.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

