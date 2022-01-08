Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jones has 66 catches on 112 targets, with a team-high 744 receiving yards (46.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jones has been the target of 19.6% (112 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
- Jones (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his three matchups against the Colts, Jones' 53 receiving yards average is 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).
- Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 248.8 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 46 yards on two receptions.
- Jones' 12 receptions (23 targets) have netted him 134 yards (44.7 ypg) during his last three games.
Jones' Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
