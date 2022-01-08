Skip to main content
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Before placing any wagers on Marvin Jones Jr.'s player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals take the field in Week 18 when Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jones has 66 catches on 112 targets, with a team-high 744 receiving yards (46.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Jones has been the target of 19.6% (112 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
  • Jones (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his three matchups against the Colts, Jones' 53 receiving yards average is 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).
  • Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 248.8 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 46 yards on two receptions.
  • Jones' 12 receptions (23 targets) have netted him 134 yards (44.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

