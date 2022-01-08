Skip to main content
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

There will be player prop betting options available for Matt Ryan ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan leads Atlanta with 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) and has a 67.4% completion percentage (355-for-527), tossing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 80 rushing yards (5.0 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.
  • Ryan has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 54.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Ryan averaged 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints, 58.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan recorded one touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs seven times against the Saints.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Saints' defense is third in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Ryan racked up 197 yards while completing 56.5% of his passes.
  • Over his last three games, Ryan has racked up 648 passing yards (216.0 per game) while completing 50 of 79 passes (63.3% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 11 times for 32 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

