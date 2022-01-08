Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan leads Atlanta with 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) and has a 67.4% completion percentage (355-for-527), tossing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 80 rushing yards (5.0 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.
- Ryan has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 54.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Ryan averaged 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints, 58.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan recorded one touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs seven times against the Saints.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Saints' defense is third in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bills, Ryan racked up 197 yards while completing 56.5% of his passes.
- Over his last three games, Ryan has racked up 648 passing yards (216.0 per game) while completing 50 of 79 passes (63.3% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also rushed 11 times for 32 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
