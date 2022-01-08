There will be player prop betting options available for Matt Ryan ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan leads Atlanta with 3,752 passing yards (234.5 per game) and has a 67.4% completion percentage (355-for-527), tossing 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 80 rushing yards (5.0 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.4% of the time.

Ryan has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 54.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Ryan averaged 288.5 passing yards per game in 11 matchups against the Saints, 58.0 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan recorded one touchdown pass 10 times and multiple TDs seven times against the Saints.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is third in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Ryan racked up 197 yards while completing 56.5% of his passes.

Over his last three games, Ryan has racked up 648 passing yards (216.0 per game) while completing 50 of 79 passes (63.3% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also rushed 11 times for 32 yards, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8%

