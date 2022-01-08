Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West rivals take the field in Week 18 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,648 passing yards (290.5 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage this year (383-of-569) while throwing 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's also rushed 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per game.

The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has attempted 106 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford averages 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a TD pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

This week Stafford will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Stafford put together a 309-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 74.3% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.

In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 750 yards (250.0 per game) while completing 67.3% of his passes (68-of-101), with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0%

