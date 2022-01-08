Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,648 passing yards (290.5 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage this year (383-of-569) while throwing 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 32 times for 43 yards, averaging 2.7 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has attempted 106 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford averages 295 passing yards per game in two matchups against the 49ers, 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a TD pass in both of those games against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers' defense is seventh in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Stafford put together a 309-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 74.3% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 750 yards (250.0 per game) while completing 67.3% of his passes (68-of-101), with five touchdowns and six interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
