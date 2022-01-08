Oddsmakers have posted player props for Melvin Gordon III ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Gordon's Denver Broncos (7-9) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gordon has taken 191 carries for 808 yards (50.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also averages 12.9 receiving yards per game, catching 27 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 191, or 44.7%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Gordon has averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups, 8.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gordon has had a rushing touchdown in five matchups against the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

Conceding 113.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Chiefs have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Gordon rushed 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per attempt).

He added 29 yards on three receptions.

In his last three games, Gordon has rushed for 92 yards (30.7 per game) on 32 carries.

He's also grabbed five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 191 44.7% 808 7 35 46.1% 4.2 Javonte Williams 191 44.7% 857 4 27 35.5% 4.5 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.0% 106 2 10 13.2% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 0.9% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

