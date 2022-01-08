Skip to main content
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Michael Carter has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Carter and the New York Jets (4-12) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has 138 carries for a team-high 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 363 times this season, and he's taken 138 of those attempts (38.0%).
  • The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the ball 38.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Carter recorded 39 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Bills, 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carter ran for a touchdown in that game against the Bills.
  • The Bills have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.6 yards per game.
  • The Jets are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (19 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Carter picked up 54 yards on three carries (averaging 18 yards per carry).
  • Carter has 190 yards on 27 carries (63.3 ypg) during his last three games.

Carter's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Michael Carter

138

38.0%

620

4

25

35.2%

4.5

Tevin Coleman

79

21.8%

350

0

13

18.3%

4.4

Ty Johnson

60

16.5%

239

2

11

15.5%

4.0

Zach Wilson

27

7.4%

161

4

8

11.3%

6.0

