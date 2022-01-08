Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds
Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has 138 carries for a team-high 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).
- His team has run the ball 363 times this season, and he's taken 138 of those attempts (38.0%).
- The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the ball 38.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Carter recorded 39 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Bills, 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carter ran for a touchdown in that game against the Bills.
- The Bills have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.6 yards per game.
- The Jets are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (19 this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Buccaneers, Carter picked up 54 yards on three carries (averaging 18 yards per carry).
- Carter has 190 yards on 27 carries (63.3 ypg) during his last three games.
Carter's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Michael Carter
138
38.0%
620
4
25
35.2%
4.5
Tevin Coleman
79
21.8%
350
0
13
18.3%
4.4
Ty Johnson
60
16.5%
239
2
11
15.5%
4.0
Zach Wilson
27
7.4%
161
4
8
11.3%
6.0
