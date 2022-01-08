Michael Carter has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Carter and the New York Jets (4-12) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has 138 carries for a team-high 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).

His team has run the ball 363 times this season, and he's taken 138 of those attempts (38.0%).

The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the ball 38.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Carter recorded 39 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Bills, 8.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carter ran for a touchdown in that game against the Bills.

The Bills have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 113.6 yards per game.

The Jets are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (19 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Carter picked up 54 yards on three carries (averaging 18 yards per carry).

Carter has 190 yards on 27 carries (63.3 ypg) during his last three games.

Carter's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Michael Carter 138 38.0% 620 4 25 35.2% 4.5 Tevin Coleman 79 21.8% 350 0 13 18.3% 4.4 Ty Johnson 60 16.5% 239 2 11 15.5% 4.0 Zach Wilson 27 7.4% 161 4 8 11.3% 6.0

