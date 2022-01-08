In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Davis and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (7-9) and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has rushed for 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 132 carries with three touchdowns.

He also has 261 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 41 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 132, or 34.6%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Davis has averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints, 25.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In seven games against the Saints Davis has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints allow 95.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

The Saints have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Davis rushed eight times for 42 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He added 15 yards on one reeption.

During his last three games, Davis has 91 yards on 21 carries (30.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

