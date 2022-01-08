Skip to main content
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Before Mike Evans hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South opponents at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has hauled in 68 catches for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 107 times and averages 59.1 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 15.5% of the 692 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
  • Evans (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Evans' 65.7 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Panthers are 4.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Evans, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • This week Evans will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (202.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Evans was targeted seven times and racked up 47 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Evans hauled in 61 yards (on five catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted eight times, and averaged 20.3 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

Leonard Fournette

84

12.1%

69

454

2

15

12.9%

