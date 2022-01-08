Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has hauled in 68 catches for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 107 times and averages 59.1 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 15.5% of the 692 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.
- Evans (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Panthers.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Evans' 65.7 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Panthers are 4.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Evans, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- This week Evans will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (202.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Evans was targeted seven times and racked up 47 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Evans hauled in 61 yards (on five catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted eight times, and averaged 20.3 yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Leonard Fournette
84
12.1%
69
454
2
15
12.9%
Powered By Data Skrive