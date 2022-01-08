Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Before Mike Gesicki hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki's stat line this year shows 71 grabs for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 47.4 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 109 times.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (109 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
  • Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 208.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Gesicki hauled in four passes for 51 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Gesicki's 12 receptions (19 targets) have netted him 116 yards (38.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive