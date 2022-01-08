Before Mike Gesicki hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki's stat line this year shows 71 grabs for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 47.4 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 109 times.

Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (109 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.

Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Patriots.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 208.0 yards per game through the air.

With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Gesicki hauled in four passes for 51 yards while being targeted seven times.

Gesicki's 12 receptions (19 targets) have netted him 116 yards (38.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

