Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki's stat line this year shows 71 grabs for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 47.4 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 109 times.
- Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (109 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.
- Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the football 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- In seven matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Patriots.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 208.0 yards per game through the air.
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Gesicki hauled in four passes for 51 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Gesicki's 12 receptions (19 targets) have netted him 116 yards (38.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
