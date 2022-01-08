Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Mike Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has collected 1,027 receiving yards (64.2 per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 67 passes on 112 targets this year.
  • Williams has been the target of 18.4% (112 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.
  • Williams (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Williams has averaged 38 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.
  • The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Broncos, Williams was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Williams' 13 targets have resulted in six catches for 112 yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

Jared Cook

76

12.5%

44

484

4

12

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive