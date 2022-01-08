Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has collected 1,027 receiving yards (64.2 per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 67 passes on 112 targets this year.
- Williams has been the target of 18.4% (112 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.
- Williams (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Williams has averaged 38 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Williams has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.
- The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Williams was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Williams' 13 targets have resulted in six catches for 112 yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
Powered By Data Skrive