Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Mike Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has collected 1,027 receiving yards (64.2 per game) and eight touchdowns, hauling in 67 passes on 112 targets this year.

Williams has been the target of 18.4% (112 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.

Williams (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Williams has averaged 38 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.

The 225.8 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Williams was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 63 yards (21 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Williams' 13 targets have resulted in six catches for 112 yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

