Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Miles Sanders will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes hit the field in Week 18 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sanders has rushed for 754 yards (47.1 per game) on 137 carries.
  • And he has caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).
  • He has received 137 of his team's 517 carries this season (26.5%).
  • The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his five career matchups against them, Sanders has averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game versus the Cowboys, 30.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Allowing 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Cowboys have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.
  • In his last three games, Sanders has piled up 25 carries for 176 yards (58.7 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

137

26.5%

754

0

20

19.8%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

139

26.9%

784

10

30

29.7%

5.6

Jordan Howard

86

16.6%

406

3

23

22.8%

4.7

Boston Scott

87

16.8%

373

7

19

18.8%

4.3

