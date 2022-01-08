Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sanders has rushed for 754 yards (47.1 per game) on 137 carries.
- And he has caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).
- He has received 137 of his team's 517 carries this season (26.5%).
- The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his five career matchups against them, Sanders has averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game versus the Cowboys, 30.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Allowing 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Cowboys have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.
- In his last three games, Sanders has piled up 25 carries for 176 yards (58.7 per game).
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
137
26.5%
754
0
20
19.8%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
139
26.9%
784
10
30
29.7%
5.6
Jordan Howard
86
16.6%
406
3
23
22.8%
4.7
Boston Scott
87
16.8%
373
7
19
18.8%
4.3
