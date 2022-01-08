Miles Sanders will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East foes hit the field in Week 18 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sanders has rushed for 754 yards (47.1 per game) on 137 carries.

And he has caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).

He has received 137 of his team's 517 carries this season (26.5%).

The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his five career matchups against them, Sanders has averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game versus the Cowboys, 30.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Allowing 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Cowboys have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.

In his last three games, Sanders has piled up 25 carries for 176 yards (58.7 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7 Boston Scott 87 16.8% 373 7 19 18.8% 4.3

