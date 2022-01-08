Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) face the Chicago Bears (6-10).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44 points in 12 of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Chicago's games (6/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 49.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 48.7 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 44 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 43.0 average total in Bears games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 8-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Vikings have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in 10 out of 16 opportunities (62.5%).

The Vikings rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.5 per contest the Bears allow.

Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in games when it scores more than 23.5 points.

The Vikings rack up 364.8 yards per game, 49.2 more yards than the 315.6 the Bears allow per matchup.

When Minnesota picks up over 315.6 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (16).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played 16 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in nine chances).

Chicago has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 16 games with a set point total).

This season the Bears rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings surrender (25.6).

Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.6 points.

The Bears rack up 81.1 fewer yards per game (304.3) than the Vikings give up per outing (385.4).

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 27 times, five more than the Vikings' takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Minnesota is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or greater.

In seven home games this year, Minnesota has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 49.4 points, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

This season on the road, Chicago is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

This year, in four of eight away games Chicago has hit the over.

This season, Bears away games average 43.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

