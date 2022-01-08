Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has 172 rushes for a team-best 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- And he has caught 46 passes for 223 yards (13.9 per game) with four TDs.
- His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 172 of those attempts (43.1%).
- The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England
- Gaskin has averaged 29.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots, 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gaskin, in three matchups against the Patriots, has not run for a TD.
- Gaskin will go up against a Patriots squad that allows 119.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Patriots have given up eight rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Gaskin put together a 23-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball five times (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 87 yards (29.0 per game) on 18 carries.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
172
43.1%
613
3
31
48.4%
3.6
Duke Johnson Jr.
46
11.5%
213
2
6
9.4%
4.6
Phillip Lindsay
77
-
209
1
6
-
2.7
Salvon Ahmed
54
13.5%
149
0
3
4.7%
2.8
