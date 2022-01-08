There will be player prop betting options available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has 172 rushes for a team-best 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

And he has caught 46 passes for 223 yards (13.9 per game) with four TDs.

His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 172 of those attempts (43.1%).

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Gaskin has averaged 29.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots, 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin, in three matchups against the Patriots, has not run for a TD.

Gaskin will go up against a Patriots squad that allows 119.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

This year the Patriots have given up eight rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Gaskin put together a 23-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball five times (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 87 yards (29.0 per game) on 18 carries.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 172 43.1% 613 3 31 48.4% 3.6 Duke Johnson Jr. 46 11.5% 213 2 6 9.4% 4.6 Phillip Lindsay 77 - 209 1 6 - 2.7 Salvon Ahmed 54 13.5% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

