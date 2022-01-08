Skip to main content
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

There will be player prop betting options available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has 172 rushes for a team-best 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 46 passes for 223 yards (13.9 per game) with four TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 172 of those attempts (43.1%).
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Gaskin has averaged 29.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Patriots, 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin, in three matchups against the Patriots, has not run for a TD.
  • Gaskin will go up against a Patriots squad that allows 119.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Patriots have given up eight rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Gaskin put together a 23-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball five times (averaging 4.6 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Gaskin has rushed for 87 yards (29.0 per game) on 18 carries.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

172

43.1%

613

3

31

48.4%

3.6

Duke Johnson Jr.

46

11.5%

213

2

6

9.4%

4.6

Phillip Lindsay

77

-

209

1

6

-

2.7

Salvon Ahmed

54

13.5%

149

0

3

4.7%

2.8

