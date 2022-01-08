Skip to main content
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Najee Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at M&T Bank Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has 296 carries for a team-high 1,172 rushing yards (73.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 440 receiving yards (27.5 per game) on 70 catches, with three TDs.
  • He has handled 296, or 77.7%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Harris' 71 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 2.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, giving up 84.8 yards per game.
  • The Steelers are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Browns, Harris ran the ball 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • He added 18 yards on three receptions.
  • Harris has 59 carries for 299 yards (99.7 yards per game) and one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He also has 10 catches for 43 yards (14.3 ypg).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

296

77.7%

1,172

7

28

73.7%

4.0

Benny Snell Jr.

24

6.3%

76

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

2.9%

63

0

2

5.3%

5.7

Diontae Johnson

5

1.3%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

