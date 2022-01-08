New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC East foes will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8).

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

New England's games this season have gone over 39.5 points 10 of 16 times.

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 7.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.8 points more than the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.4, 4.9 points more than Sunday's total of 39.5.

In 2021, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 4.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Patriots have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

New England's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

The Patriots put up 27.4 points per game, 5.6 more than the Dolphins give up per outing (21.8).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins give up per outing (334.9).

When New England piles up over 334.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Patriots have 20 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (23).

Dolphins stats and trends

In Miami's 16 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Miami's games this season have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Dolphins put up just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots surrender (16.9).

Miami is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team puts up more than 16.9 points.

The Dolphins rack up just 4.0 fewer yards per game (307.6) than the Patriots allow per matchup (311.6).

When Miami piles up more than 311.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Dolphins have 26 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 30 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Miami is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or greater.

In four of eight home games this year, Miami has hit the over.

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 43.9 points, 4.4 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

This year away from home, New England is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

In seven away games this year, New England has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.0 points, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

