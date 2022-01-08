New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC South rivals will do battle in Week 18 of the NFL season when the New Orleans Saints (8-8) face the Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans' games this season have gone over 40 points nine of 16 times.

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.2, is 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 43.6 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 7.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 8-8-0 this year.

The Saints have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).

New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Saints score 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons give up (26.8).

When New Orleans records more than 26.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Saints average 63.6 fewer yards per game (300.5) than the Falcons give up per matchup (364.1).

New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up over 364.1 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (20).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 16 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Atlanta has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average just 1.4 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Saints give up (19.7).

When Atlanta puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Falcons average just 15.4 fewer yards per game (306.7) than the Saints allow (322.1).

In games that Atlanta amasses over 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times, one more than the Saints' takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-5 overall, at home this season.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

In seven home games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Falcons home games this season is 46.9 points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

On the road, New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In three of eight road games this year, New Orleans has hit the over.

This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40).

