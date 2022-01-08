Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb's team-high 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) have come on 219 carries, with eight touchdowns.
- He also averages 10.8 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 219 of his team's 444 carries this season (49.3%).
- The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Chubb averaged 100.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of six games versus the Bengals Chubb has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
- Conceding 96.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Bengals are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Chubb carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Chubb has taken 52 carries for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught four passes for 60 yards (20.0 per game).
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
219
49.3%
1,201
8
37
45.7%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
75
16.9%
411
2
12
14.8%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
78
17.6%
386
5
15
18.5%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
37
8.3%
134
1
4
4.9%
3.6
Powered By Data Skrive