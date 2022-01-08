Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb's team-high 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) have come on 219 carries, with eight touchdowns.

He also averages 10.8 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 219 of his team's 444 carries this season (49.3%).

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Chubb averaged 100.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of six games versus the Bengals Chubb has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

Conceding 96.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Bengals are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Chubb carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards (4.8 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Chubb has taken 52 carries for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught four passes for 60 yards (20.0 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

