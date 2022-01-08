Skip to main content
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Chubb's Cleveland Browns (7-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb's team-high 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) have come on 219 carries, with eight touchdowns.
  • He also averages 10.8 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 219 of his team's 444 carries this season (49.3%).
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.8% of the time while running the football 47.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Chubb averaged 100.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of six games versus the Bengals Chubb has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
  • Conceding 96.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Bengals are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Chubb carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards (4.8 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Chubb has taken 52 carries for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught four passes for 60 yards (20.0 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

219

49.3%

1,201

8

37

45.7%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

75

16.9%

411

2

12

14.8%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

78

17.6%

386

5

15

18.5%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

37

8.3%

134

1

4

4.9%

3.6

