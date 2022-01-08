Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans (11-5) take the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 34 passes on 52 targets for 398 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 24.9 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.3% (52 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

In his three matchups against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine's 35.7 receiving yards average is 12.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).

Westbrook-Ikhine, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 253.4 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Westbrook-Ikhine did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

Westbrook-Ikhine's over his last three outings stat line reveals six catches for 70 yards. He averaged 23.3 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

Powered By Data Skrive