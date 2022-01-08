Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 34 passes on 52 targets for 398 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 24.9 yards per game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.3% (52 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his three matchups against the Texans, Westbrook-Ikhine's 35.7 receiving yards average is 12.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).
- Westbrook-Ikhine, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 253.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Westbrook-Ikhine did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- Westbrook-Ikhine's over his last three outings stat line reveals six catches for 70 yards. He averaged 23.3 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
Powered By Data Skrive