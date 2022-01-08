Skip to main content
Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

There will be player prop bets available for Noah Fant before he hits the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Fant's Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fant's 67 catches have yielded 654 yards (40.9 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 88 times.
  • So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.
  • Fant (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Fant has averaged 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Fant was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 92 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Fant has hauled in 14 passes (17 targets) for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and has one touchdown during his last three games.

Fant's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

