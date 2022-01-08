There will be player prop bets available for Noah Fant before he hits the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Fant's Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant's 67 catches have yielded 654 yards (40.9 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 88 times.

So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.

Fant (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Fant has averaged 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.0 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Fant was targeted seven times and racked up six catches for 92 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Fant has hauled in 14 passes (17 targets) for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and has one touchdown during his last three games.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

