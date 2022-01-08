Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hines has 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 38 passes for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hines' matchup with the Jaguars.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Hines has averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Jaguars, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 127.1 yards per game.
- This season the Jaguars have given up 22 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Raiders, Hines carried the ball two times for four yards.
- He also caught four passes for 14 yards.
- In his last three games, Hines has taken five carries for 15 yards (5.0 per game).
- He's also added six catches for 29 yards and one touchdown.
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
56
11.6%
276
2
5
4.8%
4.9
Jonathan Taylor
317
65.9%
1,734
18
83
79.8%
5.5
Carson Wentz
54
11.2%
198
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
5.8%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
Powered By Data Skrive