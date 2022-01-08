Before placing any bets on Nyheim Hines' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Hines and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hines has 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 38 passes for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).

The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Hines has averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Jaguars, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Jaguars have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 127.1 yards per game.

This season the Jaguars have given up 22 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Raiders, Hines carried the ball two times for four yards.

He also caught four passes for 14 yards.

In his last three games, Hines has taken five carries for 15 yards (5.0 per game).

He's also added six catches for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

