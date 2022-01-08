Skip to main content
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Before placing any bets on Nyheim Hines' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Hines and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hines has 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 38 passes for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Hines has averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Jaguars, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 127.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Jaguars have given up 22 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Raiders, Hines carried the ball two times for four yards.
  • He also caught four passes for 14 yards.
  • In his last three games, Hines has taken five carries for 15 yards (5.0 per game).
  • He's also added six catches for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

